Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the second round of the group stage at the WTA Finals 2021. Here, find out everything you need to know about this tennis match such as the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Badosa, 23, wants to leave her mark during her first WTA Finals. The Spaniard is coming to this event after winning her first big tournament at Indian Wells, and a breakthrough in the top 10 of the rankings.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka, 23, is the world No. 2 and she will want to win their third title of the year, after winning in Abu Dhabi and Madrid. The Belarusian also reached her first two Grand Slams semifinals, at Wimbledon and New York.

Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Estadio Tenis Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM (estimated)

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka: Head-to-head and storylines

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka have met once before on the tour. They met in the Round of 32 at the WTA of Cincinnati 2021, with Badosa winning in three sets after losing the first one 5-7, 6-2, 7-6.

How to watch or live stream Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The WTA Finals 2021 match between Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka to be played on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Estadio Akron de Tenis in Guadalajara will be broadcasted in the United States by beIN.

Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the United States have made their predictions for this tennis match. According to DraftKings, Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite to win the game with odds of -170, while Paula Badosa has odds of +130.

DraftKings Paula Badosa +130 Aryna Sabalenka -170

*Odds by DraftKings