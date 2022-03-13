For fun or money, the perfect bracket is next to impossible, but there are several ways to build the winning bracket for the upcoming 2022 March Madness tournament. Check here the odds and tips to build the perfect bracket.

The 2022 March Madness bracket will be announced on March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) on CBS, that is the most anticipated day for college basketball fans prior to the First Four on March 15. The expectations of this year's bracket are high as the previous year, there is a lot of money and passion at stake.

Most fans seek advice from experts to build the best bracket, but among so many tips and advice from journalists from the big networks, bracket addicts fall into confusion and end up putting together a lousy and useless bracket.

The most common strategy is to choose the top seeds in the bracket as the winners of each round, but usually that type of strategy ends badly and the bracket is a failure. Other types of people like to build their brackets based on expert opinions or consensus picks.

What are the real odds of getting a perfect March Madness bracket?

The odds of a perfect bracket in college basketball are 1 in 120.2 billion with some kind of basketball knowledge and 1 in 9 quintillion picking games based on a coin toss result. So far no one has achieved a perfect bracket in college basketball.

Greg Niegl came close in 2019 with what was considered the closest bracket to perfection with 49 games in the 2019 tournament. Niegl lost his bracket prediction when Purdue defeated Tennessee 99-94.

How to build a good March Madness bracket?

To build the best March Madness it is necessary to combine all available resources as soon as the bracket is revealed to the public on March 13, 2022 on CBS, which will be available via live stream on FuboTV (CBS stream) with a 7-day free trial.

The steps to build a good March Madnes bracket are basically to read what the experts say, fans’ opinion and tips on social networks and other channels. Combine all that data plus personal knowledge about what the regular season was like and thus fill up a bracket with a good chance of winning during the tournament.

