Poland vs United States: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

Poland and United States will face against each other in what will be the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League final game. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The anticipation is high as the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League is coming to a thrilling conclusion with an exciting final matchup. Two of the top three teams from the regular phase will now face off to determine the new champions. Interestingly, both teams finished the regular season with an impressive record of 10-2.

The United States has been exceptional in the knock-out stage, delivering impressive victories over the Olympic champions, France, and the world champions, Italy. Meanwhile, Poland also had a tough path, facing formidable opponents like Brazil and Japan. Both teams have shown their strength and determination, setting the stage for an unmissable final that promises to be a spectacular contest.

Poland vs United States: Date

The game for the final of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Poland and United States will take place this Sunday, July 23 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Poland vs United States: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Poland vs United States: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This final game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Poland and United States will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.