Purdue will host Iowa on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Ross-Ade Stadium in a game that should be very even. Stay here for more information regarding the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The West in the Big Ten Conference shows a lot of teams close in the standings. A good example of it should be this clash at Ross-Ade Stadium between Purdue and Iowa on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you are going to find out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, an available option to do so will be FuboTV (Free Trial).

Purdue arrive to this match after wasting a great opportunity to get nearer to Illinois at the top. They were visiting an irregular Wisconsin team, but they returned with a 35-24 loss that set them back. That score not only left the Boilermakers at 5-3 overall, it also meant ending a four-game winning streak. The good thing for them is that it happened on October 22, so they are coming off a bye week hoping they can regain some momentum before going up against the Fighting Illini.

Iowa’s season has been very interesting for the contrast shown. It can be clearly divided in equal halves with completely different results. They finished 3-1 in one and 1-3 in the other. The issue for the Hawkeyes is that the bad half is the most recent one, which means they lost three out of their four matchups. Although their opponents is something that can’t be left out since the faced Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. That, along with beating the Northwestern Wildcats last weekend, should give them enough motivation to get a victory on the road.

Purdue vs Iowa: Date

Purdue will battle Iowa on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, November 5 at 12:00 PM (ET). The game will be played at Ross-Ade Stadium, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue vs Iowa: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Purdue vs Iowa in the US

The match between Purdue and Iowa on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. FS1 is the other option.

