When the lights dim at the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, one figure commands the stage with quiet authority. Roberto Bolle steps into the spotlight, merging classical discipline with the grandeur of a global spectacle.

Far from a conventional Olympic act, his presence bridges sport and high art. Known for redefining ballet’s mainstream appeal, the Italian étoile brings a career shaped by elite companies and acclaim to one of the most-watched stages.

His appearance is more than a cameo. It reflects Italy’s cultural identity woven into the farewell of Milan-Cortina’s Games, hinting at a performance layered with legacy and the kind of elegance that lingers long after the flame goes out.

Who is Roberto Bolle?

Roberto Bolle was born on March 26, 1975, in Casale Monferrato, Italy, and began ballet training at a local school before winning a place at the prestigious La Scala Ballet School in Milan at just 12 years old. His early talent drew the attention of dance legends even as a teenager.

Roberto Bolle during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

He quickly rose through the ranks at Teatro alla Scala, becoming a principal dancer at 21 and étoile in 2004, and built an international reputation as a guest artist with world-renowned companies such as:

American Ballet Theatre

The Royal Ballet

The Bolshoi and the Mariinsky Ballet in Russia

The Paris Opera Ballet

His repertoire spans classics like Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker. His career expanded beyond the traditional stage.

Roberto Bolle attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

He has danced solo pieces created for major global events — including a performance at the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin — and has cultivated a broad public presence through television specials and festival productions such as Roberto Bolle and Friends.

A cultural ambassador for Italy, eh uses his influence to promote ballet worldwide. Since 1999 he has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and he’s received honors like the UNESCO Medal and Italy’s Order of Merit for his contributions to the arts.