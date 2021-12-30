Rutgers and Wake Forest will clash off on Thursday at TIAA Bank Field in the 2021 Gator Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Rutgers and Wake Forest will meet at EverBank Field in Jacksonville in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Gator Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Rutgers replaced Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl 2021. Due to COVID-19 instances and other concerns affecting its pool of available players, Texas A&M withdrew from the game.

As a result, Rutgers had first dibs on being the substitute team among the 5-7 teams eligible. Meanwhile, for only the second time in history, the Demon Deacons (10-3) have won at least 10 games.

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: Storylines

Rutgers have been in a bad form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LLWLW). Meanwhile, their opponents, Wake Forest have are in the same form, as they have also won two times in their last five games (LWLWL).

Rutgers were placed in 11th place on the Big Ten table with a win percentage of 0.417 after 12 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, Wake Forest finished in second place in the Atlantic Coast table with a win percentage of 0.769 after 13 games.

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Wake Forest. Caliente see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -700 odds to grab a win. Rutgers, on the other hand, have +500 odds to cause an upset this weekend.

Caliente Rutgers +500 Wake Forest -700

* Odds via Caliente