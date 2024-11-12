Where to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Daniil Medvedev faces Alex de Minaur in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur will face each other in a group stage match at the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals. Here you can find out everything you need to know to catch all the action in the United States, including the schedule, venue, and how to watch the match live via traditional TV or live streaming.

Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur are facing off in a must-win showdown after both suffered opening-round defeats in tournament play. Medvedev struggled against Taylor Fritz, falling 4-6, 3-6, unable to find his rhythm against the American. De Minaur also had a tough start, dropping his match 3-6, 4-6 to Jannik Sinner.

Now, both players are under intense pressure to secure a victory, as another loss would end their hopes of advancing to the semifinals. With their tournament futures on the line, this clash is crucial—victory keeps their chances alive, while a defeat would result in early elimination.

When will the Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur match be played?

Daniil Medvedev will take on Alex de Minaur in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 this Tuesday, October 12th. The action will start at 8:00 AM (ET).

Alexander De Minaur (Australia) – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying ATP World Tour Finals 2024 clash between Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). An alternative option is Tennis Channel.