Serbia and United States will face each other in what will be the semifinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting game played between two of the best teams in this tournament. The Americans are the last Olympic champions, and will seek to repeat what was done in Tokyo a year ago. In the quarter-finals they had no major problems beating Turkey, but now they will have to face a much stronger rival.

Serbia are without a doubt the sensation team of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. The bronze medalists in Tokyo and the 2022 Nations League come into these semi-finals undefeated, and having lost just two sets (both to Poland in the quarterfinals). Without a doubt, they are the favorites to reach the finals.

Serbia vs United States: Date

Serbia will face United States in Gliwice, Poland this Wednesday, October 12 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Serbia vs United States: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Serbia vs United States: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Serbia and United States be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.