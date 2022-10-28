South Carolina will receive Missouri at Williams-Brice Stadium on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

South Carolina will try to exploit their home-field advantage at Williams-Brice Stadium when they host Missouri on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you can check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can get it on FuboTV (free trial).

This game has a favorite in South Carolina based on their recent performances. The Gamecocks are having a good season with a 5-2 overall record, although they aren’t higher since they only stand at 2-2 within the Southeastern Conference. But their present seems fantastic since they got here after four wins in a row. Also, they are 4-1 at home, so they should use that to continue with their current streak.

Missouri are not having a very good campaign so far, though. Their 3-4 record is very telling of what this season has been for them. Within the SEC their results were even more disappointing, proved by the 1-3 mark they hold. But is fair to say they lost three consecutive times in one-possession games, so they have been competitive. What’s better for the Tigers is that they arrive from a 17-14 victory receiving Vanderbilt.

South Carolina vs Missouri: Date

South Carolina will host Missouri on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 29 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina vs Missouri: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch South Carolina vs Missouri in the US

The game between South Carolina and Missouri on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. SEC Network is the other option.