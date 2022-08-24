Southeast take on West at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport for the 2022 LLB World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Southeast and West meet in the 2022 LLB World Series. This game will take place at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. As expected, a big favorite is close to advancing to the next round, but their rivals do not want to give up so easily. Here is all the detailed information about this LLB World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Southeast region team, Tennessee, won their most recent game against Great Lakes (Indiana) in what was a tough game but with impeccable defensive work from the mound. They won that game 5-2 and against Utah 11-2.

The West region team is one of the most offensively powerful rosters to date on the United States side. They not only won a recent game against Texas 6-0, but prior to that game they won New York 12-0 and Washington 11-1.

Southeast vs West: Date

Southeast and West play for the 2022 LLB World Series on Wednesday, August 24 at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. Tennessee are good at defensive work but they struggle to close out games, while Hawaii has proven to have the best offense in the tournament thus far.

Southeast vs West: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Southeast vs West at the 2022 LLB World Series

This game for the 2022 LLB World Series, Southeast and West at the Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport on Wednesday, August 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN