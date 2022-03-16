The networking event that was held in Miami from March 14-15 was completely filled up and delivered on it’s promise as a big event for sports media and technology leaders to network and build relationships.

From March 14th to March 15th the SPORTEL Rendez-Vous was held at the Miami Marriot in Biscayne Bay. The conference explored the latest trends, shifts, and evolutions in the sports media and technology industry.

“Two years ago, we were all in Miami, running our last SPORTEL event abroad. Today we are back with a new concept, and I am pleased to confirm that our return in the Americas is a real success. We always want to provide the SPORTEL community with the best business opportunities and our strategy has paid off”, Laurent Puons, CEO of Monaco Mediax stated.

The conference featured new look exhibitor products, including meeting pods and exhibitor suites. There was more than 500 participants from 290 companies, including 80 new companies that have never attended SPORTEL before.

Who was present at the SPORTEL Rendez-Vous

Companies that were present at the SPORTEL Rendez-Vous included: ALDEA, AMAGI CORPORATION, ATHLETIC SPORTS GROUP, BEIN MEDIA GROUP, BLAST, CAA ELEVEN, CONCACAF, CONIFA, DAZN LIMITED, ESPN, FIGHT SPORTS, FIFA, FORMULA E, FOX SPORT AUSTRALIA, FUBO TV, FX DIGITAL, LALIGA, LIGUE PROFESSIONNELLE DE FOOTBALL, MATCHROOM SPORT, METTA SPORT, NBC SPORTS, PGA TOUR, PREMIER LEAGUE, PREMIUM SPORTS, INC., RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE / SERVUSTV, SNAP INC., SPORTRADAR, SUNSET+VINE, TEAM MARKETING, TELSTRA, TMG, TYC SPORTS, WORLD RUGBY, WWE, among others.

New Media Sector participation was up 17,7% compared to 10,9% in 2020. 150 content buyers as well increased to 52,5% of sport business C-Level executives.

“I want to invite you all to SPORTEL Monaco, to be held from 24 to 26 October 2022. I am also pleased to announce that in 2023, we will organize two SPORTEL Rendez- Vous; one in Miami and we will also be back in Asia. For the first time ever, SPORTEL will go to Bali in Indonesia, in partnership with Transvision”, Laurent Puons stated.







