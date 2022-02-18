SPORTEL will arrive in Miami in March with the new "Rendez-vous" international sports market and international summit, a can't-miss event for sports decision makers within the Americas.

SPORTEL returns to the Americas to bring a perfect opportunity to reconnect sports decision makers within the region. From March 14 to 15, 2022, SPORTEL will be in Miami with the new "Rendez-vous" international sports market and summit.

SPORTEL Rendez-Vous Miami will be the first in a series of international two-day events that will present new products that range from affordable Attendee Passes and Meeting Pods to cost effective Exhibitor Suites and Premium Turnkey Stands, as well as various sponsorship and networking opportunities.

With the sanitary situation in mind, SPORTEL's pricing strategy is combined with a flexible 'covid-refund' policy. Multiple participants from the continent and Europe will attend the event, including high-profile clients such as DAZN, CAA ELEVEN, Fight Sports, Sunset+Vine, Premium Sports, FIFA, DENTSU, Team Marketing and Telstra, among others.

SPORTEL Rendez-vous Miami to take place in March 2022

“SPORTEL Monaco was a great success and confirmed that there is a real willingness to meet face-to face. As US borders are now open, we chose Miami, as the perfect location for an international decision makers event, to get back to business within the Americas,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of Monaco Mediax in a release.

“We want to provide our community with a new format for our international event series, which offers better value and is adapted to the current context. Thanks to this strategy, to date, the number of early registered attendees and exhibitors has already increased compared to previous Spring events. We are delighted to be back in Miami. The show will go on!” said Joanna Merchie, Executive Director of SPORTEL Rendez-Vous.

The business and networking meetings will be complemented by an innovative conference summit. With focus on the Americas, the event will cover a range of interest topics for the SPORTEL community and discuss the latest trends, shifts, and evolutions in the sports media and tech industry.