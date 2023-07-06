Novak Djokovic is poised to inscribe his name even further in tennis history. With an impressive tally of 23 Grand Slam titles, he stands on the verge of adding more accomplishments at Wimbledon 2023 to his already extraordinary resume.

Djokovic chases greatness every time he steps onto the court. He has become the winningest player in Grand Slam titles with his French Open win a month ago, but this time he joined yet another exclusive group.

Djokovic had a second-round win that is just routine for someone that arrived at the All England Lawn Club as the overwhelming favorite. However, he reached a mark only achieved by two other legends like Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams

There are several milestones he can reach at Wimbledon 2023 if he wins the championship. His recent match was against Jordan Thompson was a three-set encounter, which saw him joining a group that now has three members.

Novak Djokovic reached his 350th win in all Grand Slams, something that just Federer and Serena were able to do in the past playing singles. He won 89 times at the Australian Open, 92 at Roland Garros, 88 at Wimbledon, and 81 at the US Open, numbers that should increase more often than not.