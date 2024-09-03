Trending topics:
Tennis

US Open: Sabalenka's offer to the New York crowd for their support before Navarro match

After a 6-1, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen, Aryna Sabalenka is set to face American Emma Navarro. In an effort to win the crowd's favor ahead her match, the 2023 finalist made them an irresistible offer.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her 2024 US Open QF win
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesAryna Sabalenka celebrates her 2024 US Open QF win

By Natalia Lobo

And, as she is set to face Emma Navarro next, she tried to win the public with a special offer.

“Drinks on me tonight?”, she offered, with the crowd cheering. “Yes, drinks on me, guys, and please give me some support in the next match,” she said, laughing. Her offer is quite generous considering that Honey Deuces, the iconic cocktail of the tournament, are $23 each.

Also, the Arthur Ashe Stadium has a capacity of 23,000 people. Among those, however, there was Roger Federer, who returned for the first time to the US Open since his retirement in 2022.

The Swiss star, who is still the last match to successfully defend a title in New York (2008, when he won his fifth title in a row), was received with a loud cheer from the crowd, probably the biggest ovation of the tournament so far.

“I saw him there, saw him on the big screen,” Sabalenka said regarding Federer. “I was like, OK, I have to play my best tennis so he enjoys it. I have to show my skills, you know, slice skills, come to the net and all that stuff,” she added with a laugh.

Sabalenka is going against Emma Navarro in the US Open semi-finals

Sabalenka is just one victory away from reaching her second consecutive US Open final, after finishing as runner-up to Coco Gauff in last year’s tournament. On Thursday, she will face first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Navarro, the No. 13 seed. The two have each won one of their previous two encounters.

Advertisement
Roger Federer says he understands \&#039;frustration\&#039; over Jannik Sinner\&#039;s doping case

see also

Roger Federer says he understands "frustration" over Jannik Sinner"s doping case

“[Navarro is] performing exceptionally,” Sabalenka remarked. “It’s impressive to see her hard work paying off—she’s playing excellent, intelligent tennis, moving well, and hitting with a lot of power.”

Natalia Lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

