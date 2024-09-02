US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe reveals what Serena Williams told him before his R16 win

Frances Tiafoe defeated Australian Alexis Popyrin in four sets to reach his third consecutive quarter-final at the US Open. Here's what Serena Williams told him ahead of the match.

Frances Tiafoe has rightfully earned his place among the top American tennis players today. He proved it one more time on Sunday night (Sept. 1) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, when he defeated Australian Alexis Popyrin 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 6-3 to reach the 2024 US Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. A feat that was, in part, inspired by Serena Williams.

The six-time champion has been living her best life as a spectator in the tournament, even trying the iconic ‘Honey Deuce’ drink for the first time. Apart from supporting Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Grigor Dimitrov, Williams was caught by ESPN cameras in a talk with Taylor Fritz, who is also a quarterfinalist, and Tiafoe.

During his press conference after the game, Tiafoe revealed what the Williams told hilm. “It was really cool to have her want to talk to me before my match and really says she wants me to do this thing, that I am capable of doing it. Coming from her, I mean, it’s just so loud. I don’t think it will hit me like that if anybody else said it to me,” he explained.

Now, Tiafoe, ranked No 20 seed, will play against Dimitrov, who also had a pep talk from Williams ahead of his match. The Bulgarian beat Andrey Rublev, No 6 seed, in a thriller 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 3-6 6-3 match. Dimitrov, 32, leads Tiafoe 3-1 in their Head to head series, but they have played just once since 2019.

Tiafoe also shouts to Tony Goldwin after his victory

It seems like Williams doesn’t have Tiafoe as star-truck as another celebrity. After his on-court interview, Tiafoe took the opportunity to shout out Tony Goldwin, who was in the crowd. “I’m a huge fan, bro. Me and my girl used to watch ‘Scandal’ all the time,” he said, referring to the series starring Goldwin and Kerry Washington.

Later, after the match, Tiafoe took a picture with Goldwin, Viola Davis and American college basketball player Paige Buecker, as well as other celebrities. However far he goes in the tournament, Tiafoe isn’t short on star power behind him.

