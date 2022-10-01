TCU take on Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

TCU vs Oklahoma: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

TCU and Oklahoma meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The visitors want to rebuild their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Horned Frogs don't know what it's like to lose in 2022, they won the first three weeks of the season against Colorado, Tarleton State, SMU. This will be the fourth week for them and the second game at home.

The Oklahoma Sooners lost their winning streak against an underdog like Kansas State and the worst part was that loss was at home 34-41. Last week the Sooners were the 6th best team in the nation but after that loss they dropped to 18th spot.

TCU vs Oklahoma: Date

TCU and Oklahoma play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Sooners want to win after a tough loss, but the home team has a strong winning streak.

TCU vs Oklahoma: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch TCU vs Oklahoma at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, TCU and Oklahoma at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC