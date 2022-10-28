Tennessee will host Kentucky to continue their undefeated journey at Neyland Stadium on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

On the of the best teams in the nation like Tennessee will have the opportunity to stay with their perfect record when they receive Kentucky at Neyland Stadium on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. You’ll find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

Tennessee is having a season to remember largely because of their explosive offense. They rank first in points with 351, which equates to the astonishing amount of 50 per game. That number gets even crazier considering home matches only, where they average 55 points per appearance. The Volunteers currently stand with a 7-0 mark that has them as true contenders, but they must stay ready since next week they will visit the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kentucky has had a good season until now, with a 5-2 record that keeps them competitive. The thing for them is that four of those wins were at home, so this will be a much more difficult challenge to pass. The Wildcats have mostly struggled within the Southeastern Conference, being just 2-2 in those type of contests. One factor that should benefit them is that they are coming from a bye week.

Tennessee vs Kentucky: Date

Tennessee will take on Kentucky on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 29 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee vs Kentucky: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Tennessee vs Kentucky in the US

The game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ESPN is another option.