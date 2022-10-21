The Tennessee Volunteers will host the UT Martin Skyhawks in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Neyland Stadium. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Tennessee must refocus after what happened last Saturday in Knoxville. That 52-49 against the Alabama Crimson Tide had them on the winning side of a real offensive showdown from both sides. With that resounding score the Volunteers stayed undefeated with a perfect 6-0 record, so they will sure be confident enough to keep it rolling. One player that will continue to be in the spotlight is Jalin Hyatt. The Volts WR appears as the only player with at least 10 touchdown receptions this season, fueled by his historic performance versus the Crimson Tide that included five trips to the end zone.

For the UT Martin Skyhawks this will be a short travel, although the logistics will be much easier than the game itself for them. Facing such a powerful rival is going to be a challenge, but at least they are having solid productions. The three-game winning streak they conquered put them ahead of the Ohio Valley Conference at 4-2 thanks to their 3-0 inside the OVC.

Tennessee vs UT Martin: Date

The Tennessee will host the UT Martin in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season Saturday, October 22 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee vs UT Martin: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Tennessee vs UT Martin in the US

The game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UT Martin Skyhawks in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. SEC Network is the other option for this clash.