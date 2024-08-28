Tennis star drops major confession about Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry

It’s clear that the influence many sports stars have on people is significant. In this case, it was one of today’s top tennis players who revealed their admiration for one of the greatest NBA players of all time and current Golden State Warriors star, Stephen Curry.

The Chef not only garners admiration from his fans but is now transcending sports. Numerous athletes have been awestruck by the point guard’s innate talent, as well as his long-range shooting with a precision that’s truly remarkable.

Over the years, strong friendships have formed between athletes from different sports. A prime example is the bond between basketball and tennis, which in recent years has given us several instances of excellent relationships between a basketball player and a tennis star.

To cite a couple of examples, Rafael Nadal, who was world No. 1 for a long time and is the all-time champion of Roland Garros, has frequently been seen alongside Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol, a former Laker. Additionally, the friendship between top tennis player Naomi Osaka and one of basketball’s all-time greats, Kobe Bryant, was also highly celebrated.

Gold medalist Stephen Curry reacts on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

A tennis star’s admiration for Curry

While the US Open is in full swing, one of the top stars on the tennis circuit revealed their admiration for Stephen Curry, surprising many by admitting they try to emulate his style of play, despite the difference in sports.

The player in question is none other than Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who, in an interview with ESPN, declared: “I’ve watched Steph Curry play in real life… I’m trying to do the same things as he’s doing in the basketball court, but it is difficult. Probably same games, same feelings that we try to put joy on games.”

Alcaraz and the frustrating possibility of missing Curry’s games

Although both players were present at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Alcaraz expressed his frustration about not having had the chance to see Curry live on the court with Team USA.

Regarding this situation, Alcaraz stated: “I couldn’t. I would have loved to come over and watch the USA play basketball, but I couldn’t. You know, the tennis schedule is always so tight, so I couldn’t find the time to go.”

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Li Tu of Australia in their Men’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.