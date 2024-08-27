Li Tu's profile: Age, height, best ranking, family and more about the tennis player

Among the many interesting stories coming from the US Open is the rising talent of Li Tu. Here's what to know about this player, who has one of the most unconventional paths in tennis.

Part of the magic of Grand Slams, such as the US Open, is to watch somewhat obscure players have their time in the spotlight. While many of the rising stars are young talents, such as 16-year-old Iva Jovic, some “older” players can also enjoy the limelight too. That’s the case of Li Tu.

Tu, born in Adelaide from Chinese parents, is one of those players with resilient stories. Not all success comes quickly, and not all athletes are the same. Tu began playing tennis at age five, but quit when he was 18 years old due to burnout.

He decided to go to college, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Adelaide University in 2017. After that, he started a coaching business which helped him regain his love for the sport. Here is more information about the player.

How old is Li Tu?

Li Tu, whose nickname is “Tuey,” is 28 years old. He was born on May 27, 1996 in Adelaide, Australia. According to his biography on the ATP Tour website, his favorite surface is hard, his favorite shot is the forehand and his favorite tournament is the Australian Open.

Who is Li Tu’s family?

He is the son of father, Yi Xing Tu, and his mother, Yu Ping Zheng. He also has an older brother, Chen, who played badminton. Actually, he started playing tennis after his brother’s coach saw his potential.

His mother passed away in 2022 from complications of lung cancer. “She’s still with me. I truly believe that, and I just want to make my parents proud. I know no matter what I do, they would be. But I just want to make them proud,” he told ATP Tour, following his qualifying to the US Open Main Draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Tu’s best ranking?

As we said, Tu doesn’t have much time in the professional tour, and he has mostly shined in Challengers tournaments. So, his best ranking so far is 186 in the world, but he is definitely taking steps to climb in the ranks.

Li Tu’s height and weight: How tall is he?

Per the ATP website, Tu is 6’0″ (183cm) tall. He weighs 176 lbs (80kg).