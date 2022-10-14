Texas will host Iowa State in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Texas and Iowa State will face off in Austin as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Texas are having a tremendous season with a 4-2 record and, if it wasn't for that incredible loss against Alabama, they might be in pace to fight for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Last week, the Longhorns smashed Oklahoma in a 49-0 win. That's why they are the No.22 ranked team in the nation and a 16.5-point favorite against Iowa State. For Steve Sarkisian and his players, there is no margin of error considering the upcoming rivals in the calendar: Oklahoma State, Kansas State, TCU and Kansas. All are Top-20 teams at the moment.

Iowa State are living their worst moment of the season after three consecutive losses against Baylor, Kansas and Kansas State. Since 2016, the Cyclones haven't lost four in a row. Now, with a 3-3 record, they will face an uphill battle at Texas. So far, one of the best things for head coach Matt Campbell has been his rushing defense, which only allows 91 yards per game.

Texas vs Iowa State: Date

The Iowa State Cyclones will visit the Texas Longhorns in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas vs Iowa State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Texas vs Iowa State in the US

The matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Iowa State in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. The other option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ABC.