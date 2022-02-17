The United States Football League breaks an absence of 36 years to start a new season in 2022. If you are a football lover you should take a look at this story to find out every detail of the NFL rival.

The USFL comes back: Teams names, coaches, uniforms, start date, and everything you need to know about it

In 1983, a new project came to light in the American sports business: the United States Football League (USFL) appeared on the stage to try to compete with the mighty NFL for the football fans' preference. Nowadays, 36 years after its latest official game, the USFL is on the verge of coming back.

Since its birth, the USFL has held 3 seasons: 1983, 1984, and 1985. A total of 23 teams have participated during the existence of this football league, some of them were the result of the fusion of squads that were the league's dean.

The 3 official USFL champions were the Michigan Panthers, in 1983, Philadelphia Stars, in 1984, and the Baltimore Stars, in 1985. Several of this league's players moved to the NFL and had more than decent careers such as Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Doug Flutie, and Steve Young.

The details of the USFL return: teams, start date, and more

On November 22, 2021, it was officially announced the United States Football League come back to life. Eight teams split into two divisions will compete for the glory of this league. The North Division is made up of the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers. On the other hand, the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits belong to the Southern one.

The USFL's regular season will be from April 16 to mid-June. Then, the Play-offs will be held: Semifinals and the Championship game. Every team will have a 10 game schedule. The teams to take part in the inaugural game are the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions.

Birmingham, Alabama will be the only site on where the eight USFL teams will play the regular season, among two venues: the Protective Stadium and the Legion Field. The Play-offs round is going to be hosted in Canton, Ohio, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The league's executives will be Brian Woods, as President of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston as Executive Vicepresident Football Operations, Mike Pereira as Head of Officiating, and Edward Hartman as Executive Vicepresident Business Operations.

The USFL teams uniforms and coaches

Birmingham Stallions / Skip Holtz

Houston Gamblers / Kevin Sumlin

Michigan Panthers / Jeff Fisher

New Orleans Breakers / Larry Fedora

New Jersey Generals / Mike Riley

Pittsburgh Maulers / Kirby Wilson

Philadelphia Stars / Bart Andrus

Tampa Bay Bandits / Todd Haley