WNBA: Indiana Fever’s reported position on Caitlin Clark’s potential Unrivaled participation

With Unrivaled’s recent expansion, from 30 to 36 players, the question that still looms is whether Caitlin Clark will join the new league or not. With a “Lionel Messi-type offer” on the table, Indiana Fever’s views on the matter have been disclosed by Sports Business Journal.

According to their report, the Fever would like Clark to not join the league, however, they won’t get in her way if she wants to. “They recognize that if it’s a Lionel Messi type offer, you’re not going to tell her don’t,” one source close to the Fever told SBJ. “But they hope she doesn’t. They want to provide her with an environment [in Indiana] where there’d be no reason to do anything else.”

“That’s the focus. That’s their hope. But do they think [Unrivaled] is going to throw her some [exorbitant] offer? Of course, they do. Because what else are they [Unrivaled] going to do?” added the source.

According to reports, Clark is being offered over a $1 million to join the 3v3 league, among other benefits, such as equity opportunities. Alex Bazell, president of Unrivaled, which was co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has said that they will always have a spot open for the Fever guard.

“She knows that we have a spot for her when she’s ready,” Bazzell told Sportico, last week. “We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re positioned to succeed. But if she played, she’d take it to another level… She knows we would love to have her.”

Clark is reportedly still considering the offer

Per The Daily Mirror US, Clark has not decided yet whether she will join the league, but the discussions between her and Unrivaled have been “positive.” Per a source, her decision could be known in the upcoming weeks.

“Ultimately, they’re not applying pressure and just building the league, and hopefully she joins, because if she does, it would have a dramatic impact in a positive way,” one source familiar with Unrivaled said, according to the outlet. “But they don’t even have a timetable on when that decision is coming.”

“It’s like recruiting someone. It’s a decision that can go either way. There are only two answers. I think one way or another, any player that doesn’t play this year, I think once they see it, it’s just going to be hard not to want to join,” they said.

Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young and more have already signed in with the new league. Meanwhile, Fever’s teammates Lexie Gull and Aliyah Boston were the latest additions to the roster.