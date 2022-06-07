The 16th race of the Nascar Cup Series will be this Toyota Save Mart 350, and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Nascar Cup series 2022 game in the United States.

The Nascar Cup Series travels to Sonoma County, California for this Toyota Save Mart 350, the 16th race of the 2022 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The 16th race this season, the Illinois 300, left the Championship closer than ever in the top positions. Chase Elliot remains the leader, but only 9 points ahead of Kyle Busch. Behind were Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney, the only one of the top 4 drivers who didn't win the season (although he did win the All-Star Race). Click here to see the rest of the riders' positions in the standings.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting race in which, after several weeks, the leadership that Chase Elliot has maintained very well up to now could be modified. This Toyota Save Mart 350 will close an ideal weekend for motorsport fans since, in addition to Nascar, we will have the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America of the IndyCar Series, the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Toyota Save Mart 350: Date

This 16th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, which will take place in Sonoma County, California at the Gateway Motorsports Park in what will be the Toyota Save Mart 350 will be raced this Sunday, June 12 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Toyota Save Mart 350: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Toyota Save Mart 350

The 16th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, the Toyota Save Mart 350, which takes place in Sonoma County, California at the Gateway Motorsports Park will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other Options: FS1.

