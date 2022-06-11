Gateway Motorsports Park will host the Toyota Save Mart 350, the 16th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup series comes to the tracks at Gateway Motorsports Park in Sonoma County, California for what will be the 16th race of the season, the Toyota Save Mart 350. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

Kyle Larson, the main favorite to win the championship, will be the poleman in a very interesting race, in which after several weeks there could be a new leader. The difference between the first places is very few points, however the first of the standings, Chase Elliot, will start in second place, so it will not be easy to take the lead from him (click here to see the rest of the positions).

Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick complete the top 5 places, while Ross Chastain, third in the standings, will start in 7th position. Clearly it won't be easy taking first place from Elliot this weekend, which will also feature the IndyCar Series' Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, the Azerbaijan GP of F1 and WEC’s 24 hours of Le Mans end.

Toyota Save Mart 350: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Gateway Motorsports Park, Sonoma County, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Toyota Save Mart 350: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Toyota Save Mart 350: Storylines

This would certainly be a perfect opportunity to take the lead from Chase Elliot, as the gap to the other drivers is now much smaller than it was in previous weeks. However, the leader achieved a wonderful second place in qualifying which, if all goes well, will allow him to remain at the top of the standings.

As if that were not enough, the second Kyle Busch will start in the 11th position while the third, Ross Chastain will start in 7th place with what they will have to come from behind to be able to overtake Elliot. Kyle Larson, 7th in the standings, can also take the opportunity to get closer to the first places and is in fact the great favorite to win this race.

How to Watch Toyota Save Mart 350in the U.S.

The 16th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, June 12 at the Gateway Motorsports Park, Sonoma County, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: FS1.

Toyota Save Mart 350: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Kyle Larson is the favorite with 6.50 odds follow by Chase Elliot and Kyle Busch with 7.00. Ross Chastain with 8.00 and Denny Hamlin and William Byron both with 9.00 complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Kyle Larson 6.50 Chase Elliot 7.00 Kyle Busch 7.00 Ross Chastain 8.00 Denny Hamlin 9.00 William Byron 9.00

