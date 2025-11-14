UFC 322: How much money will Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang make?

UFC 322 is a massive event and many eyes will be centered in the co-main event where Valentina Shevchenko will face Weili Zhang in an incredible battle between the two best female MMA fighters in the world with the 125 lbs title on the line.

Shevchenko has won six figures for years now. For her third fight against Alexa Grasso, Shevchenko earned a base of $500,000. With PPV points and bonuses added, she reportedly climbed all the way to the $1 million mark.

Also, when she faced Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, it was rumored by various outlets that Shevchenko earned around $1.2 million and $1.5 million. Shevchenko is a profitable star and earns quite a lot due to her historical dominance.

How much will Weili Zhang earn?

Zhang earned a whopping $2,542 million for her performance in UFC 312. This according to Sportskeeda and Bet MGM. Zhang is the face of asian MMA and that is a huge market that brings a lot of eyeballs.

Weili Zhang

Per capita, she has a whole continent rooting for her, plus her fighting style makes her a box-office attraction. Still, making north of $2 million is quite the bag. It’s still not clear how much she will make for this fight, but given the magnitude of the fight, one could assume is at least the same price tag than last time.

Can the winner be considered the G.O.A.T?

As of now, Amanda Nunes is considered the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. However, Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang have an argument to be second and third on that list.

The winner of this fight at UFC 322 has probably the best argument to be considered the G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes was very dominant, but 135 and 145 were very weak divisions. She also beat Shevchenko twice, but both fights were very close and the second one, it’s arguable that Shevchenko got robbed. Hence, winning this fight could be redemption as a whole for Shevchenko, or the biggest statement ever by Weili Zhang.