Mike Tomlin has reportedly made final decision about his future with Steelers in 2026 season

Mike Tomlin has made an important decision about his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, regardless of what happens in the game against the Houston Texans, the head coach will not leave the team.

“You can see he stills has a passion for coaching. My understanding is that there are no signs behind the scenes of Mike Tomlin even thinking about potentially walking away here. In this moment, right now, no signs that Mike Tomlin certainly has one foot out the door.”

Tomlin seems to have saved his job by winning the AFC North and clinching a spot in the playoffs, but we still cannot get ahead of the final verdict from the team’s ownership, considering that the Steelers have not won a postseason game in nine years. Although this does not appear to be a Super Bowl or bust scenario, a bad night in Houston could still bring consequences.

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin?

No. The Steelers are not going to fire Mike Tomlin, and if the head coach wanted to pursue another path, the decision would be entirely his. In recent weeks, there have been many rumors about a possible alternative as a TV analyst.

Steelers QB dilemma for next season

For Tom Pelissero, this is really the big question for the Steelers heading into 2026. With Aaron Rodgers thinking about retirement or free agency, they will need to address the position. “The real issue for the Steelers for a long time, since Ben Roethlisberger began his decline, has been being able to fill the quarterback role.”

