Amid the swirling rumors surrounding Cody Bellinger and the intense battle with the New York Mets for his acquisition, the New York Yankees’ fanbase is eagerly anticipating a marquee offseason addition. Other franchises have already announced their notable players for the 2026 MLB season and the likelihood of such a major signing for Yankees supporters appears to be dwindling, as new rumors surface regarding their potential targets.

According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are unlikely to land Edward Cabrera, a player who had been considered to bolster their roster. “Cubs are working on a deal for Edward Cabrera… Word is Yankees were ‘never close,'” Heyman stated on his X account regarding Cabrera’s potential move.

These comments from Heyman introduce uncertainty about the Yankees adding a significant name beyond Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, the two leading targets identified for the team this offseason.

Despite previous reports suggesting the Yankees were nearing an agreement to sign Cabrera due to the Miami Marlins’ recent roster additions, Heyman’s report indicates that any such deal fell through, with the Cubs emerging as the frontrunners.

Edward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins pitches.

Current status of the Bellinger battle with the Mets

The race for Bellinger remains highly competitive, with the Yankees and Mets reportedly locked in fierce contention against another strong suitor, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One report suggests that Bellinger may have already made up his mind regarding his future. However, with ongoing speculation and commentary about his preferences for the upcoming season, the final decision remains uncertain. Conversations about his potential move have been in the air since last year.

This ongoing situation leaves the Yankees in a precarious position. The fanbase is increasingly uncertain about the team’s prospects for the next season. While key additions could significantly improve their performance, the persistent rumors are lowering expectations more than anticipated.

