Tom Brady might have found ideal candidate to replace Pete Carroll as Raiders head coach in 2026 season

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl seven times as a player, but now he wants to win a championship as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the first experiment with Pete Carroll as head coach was a complete failure.

Carroll has already been fired, and the search for his replacement has now begun with a very attractive incentive for any aspiring candidates: the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft and the possibility of starting from scratch with Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore as franchise quarterback.

The list of available names continues to grow as the days go by. In fact, the entire NFL landscape has changed with the departure of John Harbaugh from Baltimore. However, Brady could have a surprise name in mind.

Who could be next Raiders head coach?

Brian Flores could be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. In a very significant move in recent days, oddsmakers have made him the clear favorite to get the job over names like Klint Kubiak, Kevin Stefanski, or John Harbaugh.

That would align with the report by Mike Florio that came out at the beginning of the week, in which he mentioned Tom Brady’s plan would be to bring in the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings as Pete Carroll’s replacement.

“There’s a rumor currently making the rounds that, once Brady rolls up his sleeves, he’ll make the case for bringing in Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.”

Raiders are ready to choose their next QB

Faced with the decision for their next quarterback between Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, a key factor for the Raiders will be the offensive coordinator. Florio already mentioned that Brady already has the man to serve as possible mentor for any rookie.

“As the chatter goes, Flores would be the head coach, and former Giants coach Brian Daboll would be the offensive coordinator. Like Flores, Daboll has extensive experience with the Patriot Way. Daboll was there for the first three Super Bowl wins of the Brady/Belichick era, and for two of the second trio of championships.”