MLB Rumors: Japanese veteran Takahiro Norimoto reportedly receives 2026 offer from major league franchise

The MLB offseason has been rife with intriguing developments, notably the influx of Japanese talent set to grace the league. Among the latest signees are Kazuma Okamoto, Munetaka Murakami, and Tatsuya Imai, who have all finalized their MLB contracts for the upcoming season. Yet, there’s another name from Japan that could soon be making waves in the majors.

According to a Yahoo News Japan report, seasoned Japanese pitcher Takahiro Norimoto has received an offer from a major league team to join its ranks in 2026. Confirming this news, MLB insider Mark Feinsand noted on his social media platform, X, that this offer currently pertains to a minor league deal.

Although both reports provide consistent information, details remain scarce regarding which team is courting the 35-year-old right-hander, who notably represented Japan in the recent World Baseball Classic (WBC), alongside Imai who already knows the plan the Houston Astros want with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norimoto has exercised his international clause, thus opening the door for an MLB opportunity. Before making the leap, however, he must integrate into the team’s strategy during Spring Training Camps.

Takahiro Norimoto #14 of Samurai Japan pitches.

Advertisement

Norimoto’s career highlights

As Norimoto contemplates this transition from Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) to the MLB, his extensive experience and impressive stats could serve as a testament to his abilities.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees missing out on trade target but Cody Bellinger battle with NY Mets continues

Career Statistics:

Appearances: 373

Win–Loss Record: 120–99

Earned Run Average (ERA): 3.12

Innings Pitched (IP): 1,838.0

Strikeouts (SO): 1,804

Saves (SV): 48

WHIP: 1.18

Advertisement

Key Career Highlights:

Strikeout King: Norimoto led the Pacific League in strikeouts for five straight seasons (2014–2018).

Record Breaker: In 2017, he set an NPB record by achieving 10 or more strikeouts in eight consecutive games, eclipsing the legendary Hideo Nomo.

Rookie of the Year (2013): He made a spectacular debut in 2013, posting a 15–8 record with a 3.34 ERA and aiding the Golden Eagles in capturing their first Japan Series title.

Transition to Closer: After Yuki Matsui’s transition to MLB in 2024, Norimoto successfully shifted to the bullpen, amassing 32 saves in 2024 and 16 saves in 2025.

SurveyCan Norimoto make it to the MLB this year? Can Norimoto make it to the MLB this year? already voted 0 people

Advertisement