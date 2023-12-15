Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) may not have so much tradition in the sports world, but that hasn’t prevented them from getting worldwide popularity this century. At this point, it’s safe to say we all know someone who likes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

But just like it happens with boxing and other combat sports, the fighter pay has given a lot to talk about. MMA fighters usually get paid according to their popularity and success. While some of them may cash in tens of millions, others just make enough to pay the bills.

In UFC, for instance, there are three tiers of salaries. MMA fighters in the lowest category make between $10,000 and $30,000 per fight. Those who work their way up to the medium tier can make from $80,000 to $250,000 per bout.

The best and most famous MMA fighters are usually in the highest tier, making between $500,000 and $3,000,000 every time they take the Octagon. In addition, MMA fighters can get more money from bonuses according to their results.

The best paid MMA fighters of all time

Even if you don’t like MMA that much, you’ve probably heard of Conor McGregor before. The Irishman’s personality made him a prominent figure both on and off the Octagon, which is why it’s not exactly a secret that he’s the highest-paid UFC fighter of all time.

According to GQ, McGregor has bagged a career total earnings of $39,300,00. And that’s without even considering the profit he’s made due to Pay-Per-View share and other endorsement deals.

The highest-paid MMA fighters in the world (based on career earnings)