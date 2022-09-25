United States play against Canada in a group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

United States and Canada will face each other in what will be the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

As expected, the United States began with a convincing victory against the Kazakhs 3-0 with runs of 25-16; 25–13 and 25–22. The last Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020 start their journey in the best way in this world championship in which they are one of the main favorites to win it.

Canada, meanwhile, had a bad start in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, although their loss to Serbia (one of the best teams in the world, bronze medalists in Tokyo and third place in the last Nations League) was predictable. It was in 3 sets with partials of 25–23; 25–16 and 25–20. Of course against the Americans they will have to show something better if they want to have any chance.

United States vs Canada: Date

United States will face Canada in Arnhem, Netherlands this Monday, September 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

United States vs Canada: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

United States vs Canada: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between United States and Canada will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

