United States vs Dominican Republic: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

United States will play against Dominican Republic in what will be the first game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second phase. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

In this second phase, the 16 qualifiers are divided into two groups of 8 teams in which all will face those teams that they have not faced in the group phase. For that reason, there will only be 4 games that each of the teams will play. The first 4 of each group will access the quarterfinals.

In this game, the United States, who had an almost perfect group stage, will face each other. They won all their games until they faced Serbia, who beat them 3-0. Likewise, they are still candidates to pass the round. The Dominican Republic has it a bit more difficult, but they still showed very good performances even when they lost, so they will surely be able to present a difficult game to the Americans.

United States vs Dominican Republic: Date

United States will play against Dominican Republic in Lodz, Poland this Tuesday, October 4 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET) in what will be a second stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

United States vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

United States vs Dominican Republic: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between United States and Dominican Republic will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.