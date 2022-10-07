United States face Thailand in a second round match of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels in the last Matchday of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second phase. Three teams are already qualified for the next round in Pool F: Serbia, Turkey and the United States, who have been one of the best teams in the tournament and will now try to finish second so as not to play in the quarterfinals against the second in Pool E.

Thailand is one of the teams that still have a chance to take fourth place and advance to the next round. It's not easy for the Thais: not only do they have to beat the Americans, who have been among the best in the tournament, but also hope that Poland will lose to Germany. Although of course, if there is an opportunity, they will go after her.

United States vs Thailand: Date

United States and Thailand will face each other in Lodz, Poland this Saturday, October 8 2022 at 9:00 AM (ET) in what will be a second stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

United States vs Thailand: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

United States vs Thailand: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between United States and Thailand be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

