United States vs Turkey: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League

United States will play against Turkey for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League semifinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

As predicted, the United States showcased their favoritism and capitalized on their home advantage in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League against Japan. The Americans secured a hard-fought yet fair victory, propelling them towards their ultimate goal of winning the gold medal.

However, their path to victory will not be a walk in the park, as they now face Turkey, the third-ranked team in the regular season. The Turkish team recently delivered an exceptional performance against Italy, defeating them convincingly with a 3-0 victory, leaving their opponents with little chance to mount a comeback. The upcoming match between the United States and Turkey promises to be a thrilling encounter, featuring two teams that have been contenders for the title since before the tournament even began.

United States vs Turkey: Date

The game for the semifinal of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between United States and Turkey will take place this Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 PM (ET).

United States vs Turkey: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

United States vs Turkey: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This semifinal game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between United States and Turkey will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.