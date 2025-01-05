Former WTA Top 10 player advises Novak Djokovic to retire and criticizes Carlos Alcaraz

Andrea Petkovic, a former WTA Top 10 player, has made waves with her commentary on two of the biggest names in men’s tennis—Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Born in Tuzla (now Bosnia) in 1987, Petkovic moved to Germany at the age of five, where she was raised and developed her passion for tennis under the influence of her father, Zoran Petkovic, a former Yugoslavian tennis player.

Petkovic enjoyed a stellar career, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 9 in the WTA and making a semifinal run at Roland Garros. Alongside her tennis career, she pursued a degree in Political Science via distance learning, showcasing her intellectual curiosity and love of learning.

By 2022, Petkovic retired from professional tennis, turning her attention to sports commentary. She offered pointed critiques about Alcaraz’s game and Djokovic’s future.

Petkovic on Alcaraz’s weaknesses

In an interview with Tennis365, Petkovic was candid about what she perceives as a major flaw in Carlos Alcaraz’s game. “The only problem I see in Carlos is that he doesn’t have a Plan B, and that’s something very necessary and that his rivals possess. Sinner, Djokovic, or Zverev know how to adapt their style depending on how they’re feeling. I’d even say Fritz has that alternative plan,” she remarked.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during a US Open match. (Elsa/Getty Images)

She elaborated further: “When Alcaraz is at his best, he’s the best player in the world. But when he’s off, his tennis is terrible. He loses focus, makes a lot of errors, struggles from the baseline, and even double faults. There’s no in-between.”

Petkovic predicts Djokovic’s exit

Turning her attention to Novak Djokovic, who is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title, Petkovic shared a bold prediction about his future. “My prediction for 2025 regarding Novak is that he won’t care about any tournaments except the Australian Open and Wimbledon,” Petkovic said. “He’ll put in a massive physical and mental effort to win one of those and secure his 25th Grand Slam title. Once he does, he’ll leave the circuit.”

Petkovic believes Djokovic’s connection to the Australian Open could drive one final triumph. “He’s won there 10 times, which is incredible, so I think he has a good shot at winning it one more time. I’m not joking—if Djokovic wins the 2025 Australian Open, he should retire,” she concluded.

Petkovic’s sharp analysis highlights her depth of understanding of the game and her willingness to call it as she sees it. Whether or not her predictions come true, her comments add an intriguing layer to the conversation surrounding two of tennis’s biggest stars.

