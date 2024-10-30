Not Caitlin Clark: Indiana Fever guard joins 3v3 league Unrivaled

Although Unrivaled was reportedly considering a lucrative offer for Caitlin Clark, the new 3v3 league has found another Indiana Fever star.

While Unrivaled reportedly wanted to give Caitlin Clark a “Lionel Messi-like-contract” to get her to join, they have found another Indiana Fever star. Lexie Hull has joined the upcoming 3v3 league, which will start in January 2025.

Hull is the 29th player who has joined the league, meaning that there’s only one place left. Hull led the 2022 U23 3×3 team to a silver medal, scoring a tournament-high 63 points, and also secured a bronze medal with the 2022 AmeriCup team.

However, Unrivaled, which was co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, will follow different rules. The league will have four quarters and a regulation shot clock, as well as a full court, compared to the Olympic half-court game.

Positioning itself as a league for the world’s top 30 women’s basketball players, the new league was founded to provide WNBA stars a lucrative offseason alternative to playing overseas. According to reports, the average salary is around $250,000, apart from offering equity opportunities.

Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever gestures as she plays the Connecticut Sun (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Apart from Hull, other players that already signed up for Unrivaled include Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (Sun) and Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner.

Unrivaled’s Format: How will the league operate?

The league will feature six teams, each with five players, competing in a 3v3 format. According to Collier on X, a selection committee will assign players to teams based on position and skill to ensure balance. However, the league won’t follow standard FIBA rules; games will take place on a 70-by-50-foot court, with four quarters, a game clock, and a shot clock.

The season will span eight weeks, beginning in January 2025. After six weeks of round-robin play, the top four teams will advance to a two-week postseason. Additionally, a 1v1 tournament will run throughout the season.