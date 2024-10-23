Unrivaled to copy MLS' Lionel Messi strategy to persuade WNBA star Caitlin Clark

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark is enjoying her off-season in Indiana, but a new 3v3 league is looking to lure her in with an enticing offer, similar to the deal MLS made with Lionel Messi to bring him to Inter Miami.

After a spectacular season with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark is enjoying a very deserved rest. However, the WNBA Rookie of the Year is being courted by Unrivaled, the upcoming 3v3 league, to join them in their first season with a staggering offer inspired by Lionel Messi’s deal with Inter Miami and MLS.

According to Front Office Sports, Unrivaled, which is co-owned by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is preparing a “full-court press” to lure Clark in. The offer would include “everything from a salary possibly exceeding $1 million for less than three months of work, to equity and revenue sharing,” said the report.

The deal is similar to the one that MLS made with Messi, who not only signed a $150 million contract with Inter Miami, he also negotiated partial ownership, shared revenue from Apple’s MLS Season pass, among other things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unrivaled is already giving an attractive package to all players who decide to join, including six-figure salaries ($250,000 is the average, per reports) and equity opportunities. Among the WNBA stars that have already confirmed their participation in the new 3v3 league are Kelsey Plum, Arike Ogunbowale and Angel Reese.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart co-founded the ‘Unrivaled’ (Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Reese, who is known for being Clark’s rival since they played in college basketball, has said that the deal is very attractive. “Many of us dread going overseas, but some have no choice. Earning six figures here in just three months is a game-changer. Plus, 3×3 basketball is something I love. It’s a chance to hone individual skills because the game exposes everything,” she told Chicago Tribune recently.

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark earns All-WNBA First Team Honors, continues to make history as a rookie

Caitlin Clark reportedly has no plans to play during the off-season

According to ESPN, Caitlin Clark isn’t planning to play basketball during the offseason, not with Unrivaled nor overseas. Indy Star also reported that “Clark will be taking some much-needed time off, spending time training in Indianapolis, visiting family in Iowa and going on vacation.”

Advertisement

“It’s gonna be nice, I think,” Clark told the outlet, “Getting out of the spotlight and just getting to live my life and do things that I want to do.” However, she won’t be out of the spotlight much, as she will appear in the LPGA Pro-Am with fellow Gainbridge ambassador Annika Sorenstam, between November 11 and November 17.

Caitlin Clark reacts during the pro-am prior to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2023 (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at a recent Nike event, Clark talked about her talent in golf. “Everybody thinks I’m way better than I actually am,” she said. “I love it, I like being outside. The only downside about the WNBA is during the summer – that’s when you golf.”

see also Caitlin Clark shows off her golf skills on TikTok with teammate Lexie Hull

“So I’ve had my golfing take a back seat to basketball, but no it’s been all good. It’s been nice to have a little break, and I’ve just been playing some golf in the Midwest. It’s been nice, it’s been fun and it’s been relaxing,” she added.

Advertisement

Clark is already making millions just with one deal

In addition to her $76,000 salary from the WNBA, Clark has secured an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike, providing her with $3.5 million annually from the brand. She also holds endorsement deals with State Farm, where she features in national commercials, as well as partnerships with HyVee, Gatorade, Wilson, Gainbridge, Xfinity, and Buick.