US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz could achieve rare feat only Nadal and Laver have done

Carlos Alcaraz earned his place in the second round of the 2024 US Open. And if he wins the trophy, the Spaniard would join Rafael Nadal and Rod Laver in this special statistic.

Carlos Alcaraz during his first round match at the 2024 US Open
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesCarlos Alcaraz during his first round match at the 2024 US Open

By Natalia Lobo

Carlos Alcaraz won his first round at the 2024 US Open, only conceding a set against rising star Li Tu. While the Spaniard is one of the favorites to win the title, he might have extra motivation to become champion in New York: a very special record that only Rafael Nadal and Rod Laver have.

If Alcaraz wins the US Open, he will join Nadal and Laver as the only men who have managed to win the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year in the Open Era. Laver is, of course, the only man to have completed the calendar year Grand Slam in the Open Era (1969, after doing it in 1962).

Meanwhile, Nadal won the three majors in 2010. On the other hand, only five men have won the double act of Wimbledon-US Open since 1968: Laver (1969), Jimmy Connors (1974), Roger Federer (2004, 2006 and 2007), Nadal (2010) and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015).

rafael nadal

Rafael Nadal is the last man to have won Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

When asked by Chris McKendry of ESPN if he was aware of the record after his first round match, Alcaraz responded that he wasn’t going to think about it. “After this interview, I’m not going to think about it. I’m just gonna clear my mind and try to make that I never heard that,” he said with a laugh.

What about women? Players who completed the GS and the three majors

When it comes to women, Margaret Court (1970) and Steffi Graff (1988) are the only women to achieve the calendar year Grand Slam in the Open Era. The latter is also the only player, men or woman, to achieve the Golden Grand Slam by also winning gold at the Olympics in singles.

Novak Djokovic sends strong message to younger tennis generation ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic sends strong message to younger tennis generation ahead of US Open

Now, female players in the Open Era that won the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open are: Billie Jean King (1972), Martina Navratilova (1984), Steffi Graf (1993, 1995 and 1996), and Serena Williams (2002).

Natalia Lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

