Novak Djokovic sends strong message to younger tennis generation ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic delivered a powerful message to the younger generation of tennis players just before the start of the US Open.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after a point against Daniil Medvedev
By Gianni Taina

Novak Djokovic has proven that age is just a number. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has battled against his peers and, in recent years, has taken on the younger generation of players in their 20s.

Physically, the Serbian has been remarkably resilient, with very few injuries throughout his career. This longevity has allowed him to remain a formidable force at 37, with a legitimate shot at securing his 25th Grand Slam title at the upcoming US Open.

Djokovic is coming off a US Open win in 2023 and has played a significant role in this year’s Grand Slams. He reached the semifinals in Australia, withdrew from Roland Garros before the quarterfinals due to injury, and was the runner-up at Wimbledon. Notably, he lost in Melbourne to Jannik Sinner, the 23-year-old world No. 1, and in London to Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old ranked No. 3.

Djokovic’s major warning to younger players

As he prepares for his debut at the 2024 US Open, Djokovic spoke about how facing younger opponents pushes him to excel. “These young players are hungry and determined to bring their best tennis against me, and that gives me extra motivation—it awakens a kind of beast within me,” Djokovic said.

Reflecting on his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023, he added, “For example, losing the 2023 Wimbledon final to Alcaraz hurt a lot. I consider him the most complete player I’ve seen in a long time. That loss frustrated me so much that I found the energy to win in Cincinnati and then the US Open. Having these kinds of rivals is a great opportunity for me to keep reinventing myself and pushing harder every day.”

US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic has another Roger Federer’s record up for grabs

Finally, Djokovic addressed the idea that he does not prefer to have the public against him, as some may think: “Many people think I elevate my game when the crowd is against me, but I definitely prefer competing in an environment where I feel the support of the people.”

