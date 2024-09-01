Grigor Dimitrov reached the 2024 US Open quarterfinals after beating Andrey Rublev in five sets, with Serena Williams supporting him from the crowd. He playfully admitted that the six-time champion helped him before the match.

Grigor Dimitrov took the victory in a thrilling five-setter against Andrey Rublev at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. And he did it with the support of his friend Serena Williams and singer Alicia Keys on the stands.

After Dimitrov closed the match in the fifth set, Williams and Keys were elated, celebrating his win. During the on-court interview, he was asked if he gets nervous to play in front of the six-time US Open champion.

“For some reason, I don’t get nervous in front of her. She gave me a good pep talk yesterday,” he said with a laugh, while Serena did a fist pump. “No, I’m thrilled. It’s amazing to play in front of friends and in front of all of you,” Dimitrov added,earning the crowd’s love.

After winning the first two sets 6-3, 7-6(7-3), Rublev aimed for a comeback and forced a five set after taking the other two for 6-1, 6-3. However, the Bulgarian was able to recover his level to finally take the victory with another 6-3 score.

Now, Dimitrov is aiming to reach the US Open semi-finals for the first time. The 33 year old, the oldest player still in the tournament, reached his only previous quarter-final at Flushing Meadows in 2019. He will play against Frances Tiafoe or Alexei Popyrin in the last eight.

Serena Williams also hyped up Iga Swiatek

Williams, who retired at the US Open in 2022, was also seen on Saturday at Flushing Meadows, supporting current number 1 Iga Swiatek, who admitted that still gets starstruck in front of the legend. Williams even recreated her iconic denim skirt for the visit.

“It’s nice that she came on-site and she was chatting with the players, because for me, I still felt, even though we met before and for like couple of years we have been on the same sides and on tour together, she’s still, like, star-striking to me,“ Swiatek shared.

“It was nice that she approached me because I wouldn’t find courage to do that if it was the other way,” Swiatek said in her press conference.