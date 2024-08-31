US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic makes harsh self-criticism after surprising loss to Popyrin

Novak Djokovic was knocked out in the third round of the US Open by Alexei Popyrin and didn’t shy away from a harsh self-assessment.

Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected early exit from the US Open, falling in the third round to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match ended with scores of 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in favor of the 25-year-old Aussie, who recently captured the Canadian Masters 1000 title. This victory marks Popyrin’s first time advancing to the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam.

With this defeat, Djokovic will end the year without a Grand Slam title, a rare occurrence for the Serbian superstar. This marks only the fourth season in his illustrious career—following 2009, 2010, and 2017—where he failed to add a major trophy to his collection.

In the post-match press conference, Djokovic didn’t hold back in his self-criticism, admitting that his performance throughout the tournament was among the worst of his career. “Honestly, the way I felt and the way I played from the beginning of this tournament – the third round is a success. I’ve played some of the worst tennis I’ve ever played, honestly, serving by far the worst ever,” Djokovic said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion emphasized the importance of a strong serve, noting that without it, it’s impossible to compete against in-form players like Popyrin. “My serve was, by far, one of the worst of my life. It was a terrible match on my part,” he added.

Alexei Popyrin of Australia shakes hands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning their Men’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2024 US Open. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Djokovic also expressed his frustration, admitting that he wasn’t in the best shape mentally or physically during the tournament. “I did arrive in New York just not feeling fresh, mentally and physically. But because it’s the U.S. Open, I gave it a shot and tried my best. I didn’t have any physical issues, I just felt out of gas,” he explained.

Carlos Alcaraz stunned in second round

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz also suffered a surprising defeat, bowing out in the second round to Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th in the ATP standings, with a scoreline of 6-1, 7-5, 6-4.

“Right now, I feel like I’ve taken steps backward mentally, and I don’t understand why,” Alcaraz admitted during his press conference. “I’ve had a spectacular summer at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. I left those tournaments feeling like I’d made progress mentally, realizing that to win big things, to win Grand Slam titles, you have to be mentally strong.”