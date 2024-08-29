Trending topics:
Tennis

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner’s cautious response to Nick Kyrgios’ comments on doping case

While Jannik Sinner has been cleared of any wrongdoing in his doping case, many players still demand a harder punishment for the Italian. Among them is Nick Kyrgios. Here's what the current No. 1 had to say.

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 US Open
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner at the 2024 US Open

By Natalia Lobo

After winning his second round match at the 2024 US Open against American Alex Michelsen (6-4, 6-0, 6-2), Jannik Sinner has a diplomatic response when asked what he would do if Nick Kyrgios, who has been criticizing the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s response to his doping case, got to interviewing him on court.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to respond to what he said. Everyone is free to say everything. It’s ok. If that is the case, let’s see. It’s gonna be different for sure (laughing). I don’t know what to say,” he said during a press conference.

Kyrgios has been talking about Sinner’s case since it was made public, expressing his doubts about the fairness of the process. “I think he had it on his own terms for most of the time. I don’t think that’s fair and equal for the rest of the tours,” the Australian said as a commentator for ESPN during the US Open.

Kyrgios even went on as far as to say that he wouldn’t be “as hospitable” to the current No 1 when on tour. However, Sinner said that he is “quite relaxed” and that he “forgets things quite fast,” adding: “Everyone is free to say everything. It is what it is.”

sinner smiling

Jannik Sinner maintains a positive attitude during the US Open (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Sinner was declared innocent of any wrongdoing after doping tests found low levels of clostebol in March. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) concluded he was “accidentally” contaminated with the banned substance due to an error by Sinner’s physiotherapist, Giacomo Nadi. Nadi and fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara no longer worked for the player.

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner’s case opens the conversation around rules

Kyrgios hasn’t been the only player to comment on the matter, with almost every other star also weighing in. Novak Djokovic also asked for more transparency in doping rules, while Carlos Alcaraz was more eager to move on from the question when asked about the ITIA’s ruling.

Jannik Sinner’s case: Nick Kyrgios calls out Toni Nadal for defending the Italian

see also

Jannik Sinner’s case: Nick Kyrgios calls out Toni Nadal for defending the Italian

To the press in Spanish, per Punto de Break, he said that this was a “delicate issue” and there are details that people, including himself, “don’t know.” To Alcaraz, “At the end of it all, he has been considered innocent, they have declared him innocent, so we have Jannik in the tournament and I don’t think there is much more to say on the subject.”

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Brandon Aiyuk finally signs a massive contract extension with the 49ers
NFL

Brandon Aiyuk finally signs a massive contract extension with the 49ers

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes big warning on Arch Manning
Sports

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes big warning on Arch Manning

NFL News: Drake Maye sends clear message to Jerod Mayo as Jacoby Brissett wins Patriots' QB1 job
NFL

NFL News: Drake Maye sends clear message to Jerod Mayo as Jacoby Brissett wins Patriots' QB1 job

Ja'Marr Chase sets ambitious contract demands for the Bengals
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase sets ambitious contract demands for the Bengals

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo