USC will host Colorado at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles as part of Week 11 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season.

USC continue their run towards the Pac-12 Championship Game with an 8-1 record. For the Trojans, this should be a 'comfortable' matchup as a 34-point favorite before a tough final stretch of the season against UCLA and Notre Dame. Last week, USC suffered more than expected to beat California (41-35). QB Caleb Williams had four touchdown passes and saved the day with the offense. He remains a huge candidate to win the Heisman Trophy.

Meanwhile, Colorado have a 1-8 record and were crushed 49-10 on their last game by a contender such as Oregon. In seven of their eight losses, the defense has allowed at least 40 points. If the Buffaloes somehow find a way to win, it will be one of the biggest upsets of the season and would have a major impact on the Pac-12 definition.

USC vs Colorado: Date

The Colorado Buffaloes visit the USC Trojans in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, November 11 at 10:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

USC vs Colorado: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch USC vs Colorado in the US

In a very tight race with Oregon (8-1), UCLA (8-1) and Utah (7-2) for the Pac-12 conference, USC have no margin of error when they clash with Colorado in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on FS1.