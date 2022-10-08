USC take on Washington State at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USC and Washington State meet in a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The home team wants to win at home once again. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Trojans have a perfect record after five weeks where they showed their strong offensive power against Rice, Stanford, Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently in Week 5 against Arizona State.

The Cougars started the 2022 season well with a three-week winning streak against Idaho, Wisconsin and Colorado State, but during Week 4 they lost that winning streak against Oregon. The good news is that last week the Cougars won the fourth game of their season against California.

USC vs Washington State: Date

USC vs Washington State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USC vs Washington State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

