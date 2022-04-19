All the information about each of the games and the key dates of what the 2022 USFL season will be, know the names of each of the teams and how long the season will last.

The 2022 United States Football League kicked off on April 16 in what was the first game of the season, New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions with 17,500 people in the stands and a TV audience of 2.95 million.

The USFL format is quite similar to the NFL but the season is shorter and there are fewer franchises compared to the NFL and other sports leagues in the United States. In the end, the teams fight for the same thing and offer a high-level show.

Most USFL games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 PM (ET) onwards, although some games will be featured on Fridays and other games will be played earlier in the afternoon.

USFL 2022 season schedule: Format

Basically they have the same rules as American Football, the tournament will be played in 43 games which will be divided into 40 regular season games and 3 postseason games (2 divisional games, 1 championship game). In total there are 10 weeks of regular season games.

The playoffs will be contested in a divisional round between the only two divisions, north and south, the divisional winner against the wild card team. The playoffs will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (all playoffs) and Peacock (selected games).

Key dates of the 2022 USFL season

The regular season games started on April 16 and are estimated to end on June 19 (last day to be confirmed). The playoffs begin on June 25 and the championship game will be played on July 3, some changes are expected but the season will be -mostly- played as planned.

Scores and schedule of the 2022 USFL: Updated April 18, 2022

USFL Week 1 Date and time Away team Score Home team Sat. April 16, 7:30 PM (ET) New Jersey Generals 24–28 Birmingham Stallions Sun. April 17, 1:00 PM (ET) Houston Gamblers 17–12 Michigan Panthers Sun. April 17, 5:00 PM (ET) Philadelphia Stars 17–23 New Orleans Breakers Mon. April 18, 7:00 PM (ET) Tampa Bay Bandits 17–3 Pittsburgh Maulers

USFL Week 2 Date and time Away team Score Home team Fri. April 22, 8:00 PM (ET) Michigan Panthers New Jersey Generals Sat. April 23, 12:00 PM (ET) Pittsburgh Maulers Philadelphia Stars Sat. April 23, 7:00 PM (ET) Birmingham Stallions Houston Gamblers Sun. April 24, 3:00 PM (ET) New Orleans Breakers Tampa Bay Bandits