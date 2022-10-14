Utah and USC will clash in one of the best matchups from Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

USC will visit Utah in a decisive meeting of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Utah come from a devastating 42-32 against UCLA and fell to a 4-2 record. As the defending Pac-12 champions, the Utes have no margin of error. A loss against USC and they're out of the race to defend that title, because the Pac-12 have a lot of teams in contention such as the Trojans, UCLA and Oregon.

USC seem to be back as the powerhouse we know. For the first time since 2016, the Trojans have started a season with a 6-0 record. Still, they are a 3-point underdog at Utah. USC's quarterback, Caleb Williams, keeps racking up numbers with 1590 yards, 14 touchdowns and only one interception. Utah is a very different scenario for USC considering this is the first time the Trojans will play a ranked opponent during the season. USC lead the series 13-7.

Utah vs USC: Date

The Utah Utes will host the USC Trojans in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, October 15 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Rice-Eccle Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Utah vs USC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Utah vs USC in the US

The long awaited clash between Utah and USC in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. The other option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.