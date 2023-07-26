Lionel Messi‘s arrival in the Major League Soccer with Inter Miami has created a buzz in the sporting world. With numerous stars from different fields flocking to witness his brilliance on the pitch, the little magician has become a major attraction. Among the attendees were sporting icons like LeBron James and Serena Williams, who joined the audience to marvel at Messi’s talents.

Victoria Azarenka, the former world number one, was another notable presence at one of Messi’s matches for Inter Miami. The Argentine maestro delivered a spectacular performance, assisting once and scoring twice against Atlanta United, despite not playing the entire match. Azarenka, like many others, couldn’t help but be in awe of Messi’s brilliance and joined the list of admirers.

While Azarenka enjoyed her time watching Messi’s game, she is focused on her own tennis journey. After a disappointing exit from Wimbledon 2023, where she faced crowd backlash after losing to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round, Azarenka is determined to make a strong comeback. Her sights are now set on preparing for the upcoming US Open 2023.

Azarenka’s Hilarious Message About Messi

During the match, Azarenka found herself in a memorable and amusing situation. She took a selfie pitch-side “with Messi”, capturing the joy of the moment on her official Twitter account. In her witty caption, Azarenka humorously expressed her emotions, stating what reaction getting any closer to Messi could spark. would probably result in tears of joy.

“My selfie with Messi. My face. Anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry”, Azarenka posted. As she takes a well-deserved break from tennis, Azarenka is looking forward to rejuvenating herself and gearing up for the highly anticipated US Open. Before immersing herself in the Grand Slam action at Flushing Meadows, she made time to witness Messi’s skills firsthand.

The experience left her in awe, adding to the excitement of her upcoming tennis endeavors. As Messi continues to shine in the MLS, stars from various sports and fields will likely be drawn to his matches, just as Azarenka did. The encounters between the football legend and other stars showcase the cross-sport admiration, creating heartwarming moments for fans and athletes alike.