Serena Williams may have stepped away from professional tennis, but she is still fiercely committed to her fitness routine, even during pregnancy. Alongside her dietary considerations, the former WTA number one is determined to stay fit and has embraced a dedicated pregnancy workout regimen.

After bidding farewell to the sport following last summer’s US Open, Serena shared her plans for the future via Vogue, expressing her desire to evolve beyond tennis. In a red-carpet interview at the Met Gala in May, Serena joyfully announced her second pregnancy, and with the impending arrival of her second child, she is taking her health seriously.

While fans have eagerly hoped for a potential comeback, Serena’s focus has been on her off-court ventures and, of course, being a devoted parent. Despite this, Serena remains an active presence on social media, particularly in sharing her pregnancy workout experiences.

Serena Williams’ Inspiring Intensive Pregnancy Workout

Williams has been one of the most dominant players in tennis history. Her presence on the tour was undeniable, as were her achievements. Serena ranks second with 23 Grand Slam titles, only behind Margaret Court‘s 24. However, she is now focused on giving birth to her new kid after having Alexis Olympia.

Serena discussed the challenges of staying active during pregnancy. “When you are pregnant, you burn so many calories, as much as a triathlon athlete”, Williams revealed. However, she also emphasized the importance of caution and professional advice, acknowledging that not all exercises may be suitable for every pregnant woman.