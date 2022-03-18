For Laurent Puons the Sportel conferences are on the rise as many new companies enter the event year after year, Miami is set to be the epicenter of the next Sportel events.

fter the big success of the SPORTEL Rendez-Vous in Miami, which saw over 40 companies join and participate in the networking event for the sports and technology sectors. Laurent Puons, CEO of Sportel knows the importance of having a good event at the right venue.

Companies such as CONCACAF, ESPN, FIFA, FUBO TV, TYC SPORTS, WORLD RUGBY, and WWE all had representatives at the event. Puons took the time to speak with Bolavip about the growing business opportunities of the Miami sports market and what that means for future Sportel conferences.

In the interview Puons also mentioned the importance Latin American communities and business ventures mean in growing the sport of soccer in the United States.

Interview with Laurent Puons

Bolavip: You stressed the importance of having events like Sportel as a face-to-face event, why do you think that is important for networking?

Laurent Puons: From my point of view, if you want to succeed with planned events you need to provide the best business. Sportel is the best event for that, we have more than 18 new companies at this event, meaning there are 18 new business opportunities in our community. The goal each year is to have new companies at the event that, is the key.

BV: Here in Miami both the Sports business and regular businesses are growing, what is your expectation for Sportel and this business networking that you hope go together?

LP: Simple, we will be back in Miami next year and maybe in 2024, Miami is perfect not only for the weather, but the potential of the development of Sportel in this city is important… Am sure our community prefers to come to Miami than another city in America.

BV: Here in Miami, there are a lot of people from Latin America who are soccer fans, is soccer a major focus for Sportel?

LP: Yes, our goal this year was to attract a lot of delegates from South America, because the potential of soccer is very important to Sportel. This year the percentage of the participation from the region is quite important. Of course, I want to develop this participation because it is important for the urban community to meet not only the South American community but also the South American (executive) because there is a lot of business there.